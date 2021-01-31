Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $266.76 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.37 and a 200-day moving average of $285.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

