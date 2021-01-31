Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $147,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392,685 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,912,000 after purchasing an additional 279,316 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 281,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.