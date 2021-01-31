Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

