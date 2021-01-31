Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 2,456 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 33,128 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,212.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,828,594 shares in the company, valued at $72,320,892.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

