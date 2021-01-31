Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.84.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$7.55 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.39.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2601767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

