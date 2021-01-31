Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $32.57 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $32.57 million and approximately $59,725.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00916830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.88 or 0.04507827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 33,004,293 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

