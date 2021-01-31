CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 583,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,398. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,213.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

