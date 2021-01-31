Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $273.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,761 shares in the company, valued at $559,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $35,769.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,884.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 678,839 shares of company stock valued at $821,922. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

