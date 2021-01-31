Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of CASS opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $56.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.