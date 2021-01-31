Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.28. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.48. 362,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $209.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

