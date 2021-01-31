Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.98

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.64. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 857,427 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAS. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9174851 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

