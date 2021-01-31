Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.69 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.77.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total transaction of $5,555,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 10,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,139,092.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,975,071 shares of company stock valued at $729,500,482. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after buying an additional 366,809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3,385.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 149,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $302.46.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

