Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

