Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $104,668.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,796.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $780,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,378,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cardlytics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cardlytics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 272,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.27. The stock had a trading volume of 263,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,496. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

