Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.