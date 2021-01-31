Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intuit by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,300,000 after buying an additional 230,244 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $361.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

