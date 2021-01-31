Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHM opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

