Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $64,000 in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 212.5% in the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 132,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,121 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

PEGA opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -157.34 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $147.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

