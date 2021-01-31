Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $48,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $95.26 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

