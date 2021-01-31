Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 429 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 429 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $3,499,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Clarke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,091,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,904.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

