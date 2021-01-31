Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 428 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $135.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

