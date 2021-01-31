Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,209 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after acquiring an additional 311,124 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,675,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

WFC opened at $29.88 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

