Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $2.01. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 45,794 shares traded.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $854.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

