Capital One Financial Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

NYSE DVN opened at $16.46 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after buying an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

