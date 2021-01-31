Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Capital City Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $374.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 39.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

