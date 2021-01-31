Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.05-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.381-32.381 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.41 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Canon will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.