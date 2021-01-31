Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 65,314 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,314 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 167,579 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

