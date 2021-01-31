Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $208,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $29,536,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MTN opened at $265.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 233.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTN. William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.93.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

