Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Update

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $10.39.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.