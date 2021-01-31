CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the December 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 49,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,650. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.43.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in 15 projects covering an area of approximately 211,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

