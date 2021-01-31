Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $49.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. 1,866,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $67.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.