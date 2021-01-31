Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.