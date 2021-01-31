Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,766. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

