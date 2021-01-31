Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

CNI stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

