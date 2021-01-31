Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

