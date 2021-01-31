Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Desjardins from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

