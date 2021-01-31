Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$147.20.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$129.52 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$140.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$138.70.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total transaction of C$424,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,207,191.07. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total transaction of C$27,032,849.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,193,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,950,462,304.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,111,280 shares of company stock valued at $159,943,371.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.