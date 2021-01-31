Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.