Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report $42.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $31.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $170.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $172.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $177.41 million, with estimates ranging from $175.33 million to $179.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

