Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.