Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Cowen

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CALX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

NYSE CALX opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Calix by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $941,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $3,668,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $242,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

