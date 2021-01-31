Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $182.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

