Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,176,000 after buying an additional 221,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,583,000 after buying an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 234,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

