Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

Shares of ORLY opened at $425.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

