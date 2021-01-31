Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Boston Beer worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after buying an additional 237,647 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,176,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,651,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $916.89 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,092.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $959.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $904.02.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $694,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,675 shares of company stock worth $68,542,348 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $909.27.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.