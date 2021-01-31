Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 25,260 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,260 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Generac worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 6,984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after acquiring an additional 202,549 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Generac stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $287.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.