Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $65.01 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

