Calamos Advisors LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 71,288 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.