Calamos Advisors LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,580 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,067 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $174.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

