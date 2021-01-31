CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Update

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 613,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CAI International stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 136,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,028,270 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

